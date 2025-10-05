IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $357.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.54 and its 200-day moving average is $309.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $358.67. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.