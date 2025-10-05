Orca Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.3% of Orca Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Orca Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18,900.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $872,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 56,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ MU opened at $187.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $864,335.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 96,031 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,106.08. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,445. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

