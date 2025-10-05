OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 16,426 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

