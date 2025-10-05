MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 24,249 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

MGO Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

