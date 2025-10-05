Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,868 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

