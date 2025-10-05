Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 36,510 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $814.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.