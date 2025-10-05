JSF Financial LLC Acquires 299 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $66.65 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

