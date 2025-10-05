Merit Financial Group LLC Has $16.15 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

Oracle stock opened at $286.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

