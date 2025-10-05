Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 27,368 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $50,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after purchasing an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after buying an additional 109,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,310,000 after buying an additional 233,536 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

