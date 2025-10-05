Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

