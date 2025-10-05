Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 562,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

