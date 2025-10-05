Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,952 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 86,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

