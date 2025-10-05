Olistico Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.0% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $504.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.