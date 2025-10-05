Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $377,000. First American Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LMT opened at $504.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

