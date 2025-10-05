Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 974 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $531,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,657,152.98. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,213. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

