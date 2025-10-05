Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,408,000 after buying an additional 219,938 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

