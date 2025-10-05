O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,370.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

