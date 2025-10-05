Legacy Trust Sells 2,126 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Legacy Trust trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
