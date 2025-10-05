Legacy Trust Sells 2,126 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Legacy Trust trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.6% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.