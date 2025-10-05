SAP SE $SAP Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in SAP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $270.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.40. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $217.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

