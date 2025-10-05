Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 88.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,157 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

