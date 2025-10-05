Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 15.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 52.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,710. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.57.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $432.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $437.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

