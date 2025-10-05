Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 323.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $246.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average of $260.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,045 shares of company stock worth $31,997,390 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.63.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

