Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47,033.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $193.31 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $201.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.25. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.29.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

