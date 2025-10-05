OLD National Bancorp IN Has $25.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,792 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

