iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,187 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $23,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $333.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $335.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.16.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

