Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.5% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 244.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.64.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

