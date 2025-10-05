Kickstand Ventures LLC. Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $121.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

