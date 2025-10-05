Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

