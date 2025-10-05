Noble Family Wealth LLC Buys 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

