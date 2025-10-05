Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Holdings Lifted by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,655,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $295.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

