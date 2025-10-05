BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Has $820,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 67.6% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.8% in the first quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.