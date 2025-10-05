JSF Financial LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after buying an additional 187,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.