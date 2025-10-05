Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 452 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

