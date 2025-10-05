iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $204.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $206.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

