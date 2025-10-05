JSF Financial LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $394.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.