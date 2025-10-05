Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,370,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,618,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,697,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.