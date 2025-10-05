iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Verus Wealth Management LLC

Verus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 134.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.