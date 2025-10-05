Olistico Wealth LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $112.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.52.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

