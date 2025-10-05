Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.