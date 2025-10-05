iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 203,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 138,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.