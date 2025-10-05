Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.