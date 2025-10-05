Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Position Raised by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $755.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $710.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $762.83.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

