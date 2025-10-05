IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 922.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $117,929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 610.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4%

TFC stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

