Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.58.

RSG stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

