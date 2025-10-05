Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 56,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

