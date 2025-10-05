Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59,416.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $164.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

