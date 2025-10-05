IFS Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

IFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $114.06 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

