Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 203.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

