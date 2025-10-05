Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Sold by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,314.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7%

EPD opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. TD Cowen began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.