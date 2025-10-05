AT&T Inc. $T Shares Bought by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,909 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.